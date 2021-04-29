Entertainment News
Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz &amp 6ix9ine To Headline Trillerfest Pay-Per-View Concert

Enjoy it from the comfort of your living room.

Day one of Lovebox 2019

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Festival season will soon be upon us and one brand is already off to a strong start. Lil Wayne has been slotted to headline the upcoming Trillerfest.

As spotted on AllHipHop.com, the American video-sharing social networking service has announced the final line-up for their upcoming concert. The New Orleans MC will also be joined by the likes of 2 Chainz, Tyga, Cris Cab and Kid Lee.

While Covid-19 restrictions continue to be dropped throughout the country the event organizers are being super thoughtful with the event logistics. Attendees will only be allowed to pull up in their vehicles to ensure the patrons are socially distanced but have enough space to enjoy the vibes.

Also on the bill is Tekashi69. The troll turned government informant will gracing the stage. He took to social media to gloat about his first big festival appearance since selling out his former friends in court. “THEY SAID HE CANT DO NO SHOWS IN AMERICA THIS SATURDAY MIAMI MIAMI MARINE STADIUM 🎥 THE BEST PERFORMANCE YOU HAVE EVER SEEN ‼ SEE YOU THERE,” he wrote.

The festivities will be held on Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, May 2 at the Miami Marine Stadium parking lot and will be hosted by influencer and alleged culture vulture YESJULZ.

For those that are not able to attend the performances, the show will also be live-streamed on Fite TV. Additionally, fans who purchase the stream will be granted unlimited replays for 48 hours.

You can see the official promotional trailer below and purchase the stream here.

