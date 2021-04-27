Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West’s 2008 Grammy Worn Air Yeezy Sneakers Sell For $1.8M At Auction

The highest publicly recorded price for a pair of sneakers.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
KANYE WEST 2008 'GRAMMY WORN' NIKE AIR YEEZY SAMPLES SELL FOR $1.8 MILLION

Source: SOTHEBY’S / Sotheby’s

The nostalgia for the old Kanye West is hotter than ever. His Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes from 2008 sold for a record-breaking $1.8 million via private sale.

As spotted on CNN Sotheby’s announced this week that sneaker investing platform RARES has acquired the Kanye West ‘Grammy Worn’ shoes from 2008 for a record-breaking $1.8 million via private sale. The price sets a new milestone for a publicly recorded sneaker sale, shattering the current auction record for sneakers by almost three times, and establishes the Yeezy 1 Prototypes as the most valuable sneakers ever and the first recorded sneaker sale for more than $1 million.

KANYE WEST 2008 'GRAMMY WORN' NIKE AIR YEEZY SAMPLES SELL FOR $1.8 MILLION

Source: SOTHEBY’S / Sotheby’s

Worn during Kanye’s memorable and emotional performance of “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” during the 50th Annual Grammy Awards, the present pair unveiled Nike’s top-secret project and marked one of the most brilliant reveals in sneaker history: and made the Yeezy a pillar in the advent of modern sneaker culture. One of the most prized and sought-after sneakers in existence, the pair was on offer from Ryan Chang, a renowned sneaker collector.

KANYE WEST 2008 'GRAMMY WORN' NIKE AIR YEEZY SAMPLES SELL FOR $1.8 MILLION

Source: SOTHEBY’S / Sotheby’s

For more than a year prior to the reveal, rumors swirled that a Kanye sneaker was in development. In one of the most brilliant and hyped reveals in sneaker history, Nike and Kanye revealed during the rapper’s 2008 Grammy’s performance a pair of sneakers that even top aficionados could not identify – the only clue was a Swoosh. The sneaker world erupted in a frenzy, as blogs and social media lit up across a community eager to learn about the new design.

The Kanye West and Mark Smith designed samples were built in Nike’s lab – known as the ‘Innovation Kitchen’ – at the company’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon in 2007. The size 12 shoe is made of soft black leather with perforated detailing throughout the upper and the heel overlay is branded with a tonal Swoosh. The design features the iconic Yeezy forefoot strap and signature ‘Y’ medallion lace locks in bright pink. A custom lasered wooden box is included, which features a design and etching by the Yeezy 1 creator, Mark Smith.

Kanye West has yet to comment on the auction.

Photo:

Kanye West’s 2008 Grammy Worn Air Yeezy Sneakers Sell For $1.8M At Auction  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kanye west

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Family Is Fine With Actor Not…
 6 hours ago
04.27.21
Judge Throws Out Wade Robson’s Molestation Lawsuit Against…
 6 hours ago
04.27.21
Issa Rae’s Raedio Label Signs Critically-Acclaimed “The Read”…
 8 hours ago
04.27.21
Kanye West’s 2008 Grammy Worn Air Yeezy Sneakers…
 9 hours ago
04.27.21
Lakeith Stanfield Voices Lead For Netflix’s Black Samurai…
 9 hours ago
04.27.21
‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Swizz Beatz Called Out Fake Friends At DMX’s…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Jay-Z Talks Legacy, Family & DMX In Rare…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
10 items
Social Media Thinks Blueface Is Running A Cult…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Cam Coldheart, Rapper Infamous For Viral Fight With…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Young Thug and Gunna Post Bail For 30…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
15 items
Tyrese Shaving His Lady’s Situation On Instagram Live…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
#Oscars: The Full 93 Academy Awards Winners List,…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
18 items
The Most Fabulous and Most Questionable Celebrity Fashions…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
DMX Homegoing Service
DMX Homegoing Service: Here’s How You Can Watch
 2 days ago
04.25.21
10 items
Kamaru Usman Viciously Knocked Out Jorge Masvidal At…
 2 days ago
04.25.21
Photos
Close