The First Time DJ Drama Got Paid For A Mixtape Was With Jeezy

DJ Drama

On the latest edition of MIX IT UP ATL, The Mixtape legend DJ Drama talks to Incognito about getting his first mixtape pay check. Believe it or not, Young Jeezy was the first person to pay DJ Drama for a mixtape. Full Interview coming soon…

mix it up atl DJ Drama

The First Time DJ Drama Got Paid For A Mixtape Was With Jeezy  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

