Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic Violence In Fort Bend County

Sounds about white...

Chet Hanks might be looking forward to a “White Boy Summer” in 2021 but his current “Caucasian Spring” is already going off the rails because of what happened during his “John Wayne Winter.”

According to TMZ the kinda forgotten son of Hollywood icon Tom “Forrest Gump” Hanks seems to have a domestic issue on his hands as they’ve obtained a video which depicts White Boy Chet with a bloodied face courtesy of his ex, Kiana Parker. The incident took place this past January 8 at Chet’s home in Sugarland, Texas, where Chet and Ms. Parker were apparently involved in a physical confrontation and the video captured Kiana seemingly swinging on him while holding a cooking pot. Doing commentary, a bloodied Chet said that Kiana charged at him with a knife, something she denies.

Chet eventually ended up filing a lawsuit against Kiana after catching the fade claiming that he broke up with her after learning that she stole a bunch of his property and racked up thousands of dollars on his credit cards. Kiana Parker for her part got a restraining order against Chet that same month after alleging he put hands on her a few times between October 2020 and January 2021.

During one incident, while the couple was in New Orleans for Chet to shoot “Your Honor,” Kiana claims he became enraged when she said she was going to leave their room at the Windsor Court hotel to get food … grabbing her wrists and arms and flinging her around to keep her in the room. Chet denies the allegations and says he never even knew she went to court for a TRO.

Oh but wait, that isn’t all. Ms. Parker also claims that Chet knocked tables over, chucked a bottle at her and even “chased her down the hallway in his boxers. She also alleges he told her that no one would believe her, because she was “just a ghetto Black bitch” and he was “Chet Hanks.”

The name “Chet Hanks” might ring bells in the burbs but definitely doesn’t even break wind on the block. Just sayin.’

In the lawsuit Chet claims that Kiana showed up with three men and one of them flashed the toast. He’s suing her for assault and battery, theft, and the money she supposedly stole from him.

Kiana meanwhile says that on January 8 she went to his house to pick up her things when he began to antagonize her and “grabbed a knife in a menacing way.” That’s when she grabbed the pot for protection, swung it and broke the f*ck out. Chet then allegedly chased her outside and attacked her right then and there for everyone to see. That’s when others came to her aid.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out but best believe Chet Hanks gonna get the cold shoulder from the culture this summer.

Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic Violence In Fort Bend County  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

