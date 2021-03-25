H-Town
Rockets Trade Victor Oladipo To Miami For Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk

The Box Houston Featured Video
Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings

Source: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty

The Houston Rockets were active at the trade deadline, shipping Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat in exchange for guard Avery Bradley and forward Kelly Olynyk. The team are also swapping undisclosed draft picks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Oladipo was dealt to the Rockets in the massive multi-team trade that saw James Harden leave the Rockets and head to Brooklyn. During his time in Houston, Oladpio was oft-injured but showed up in recent games. He tallied a season-high 34 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 16. Although he was the centerpiece of the Harden trade, the Rockets spiraled into a funk where they’ve lost 21 of their last 22 ball games after staring out 7-4 with Oladipo on the roster.

Oladipo has long wished to play for the Heat and now, he gets his wish.

Bradley starred at the University of Texas and was brought to Miami in the offseason to help add defense to a squad that made a surprise run at the NBA Finals in 2020. Olynyk, a 6’11 forward, brings a presence as another potential shooter to a Rockets team which is currently near the end of the Western Conference standings.

houston rockets , Victor Oladipo

