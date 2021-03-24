Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard 200 Milestone

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rihanna celebrated 5 years of her eighth studio album ANTI in January. During Women’s History Month, the album made history remaining on the Billboard 200 list for five consecutive years. Today, Rihanna reaches a major milestone in her career and music history as the first Black female artist to do so.

It is a celebratory moment indeed. Rihanna shares the news and her immense gratitude on Instagram today acknowledging that she is indeed a history maker. The iconic artist recently posted a video collage featuring Sizzla’s song, “Black Woman and Child,” saying, “Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle. Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.”

Fans can agree that Badgalriri deserves all of the praises, accolades and honor for her commitment to the industry.

How will Rihanna commemorate this major milestone? One fan hoped it could be in the form of new music, and the Roc Nation singer actually responded.

The user commented on her post, “Celebrate by releasing a song !!” Rihanna responded, “I think I should (soon),” and followed up with, “just 1 tho lol.”

At this point, Rihanna is the girl who cried wolf. She has been hinting at releasing new music for centuries it seems. Fans are absolutely fed up, but they are sure to use each post to beg for more music from the Billboard top-charting artist. Producers have been sending out subtle hints of a dance-hall centric album and the singer mentioned the possibility of an album publicly during a Vogue profile for the June issue in 2018.

Three years later (read in the Spongebob voice), fans are still waiting but maybe not for long.

The magazine also suggested that Supa Dups, the veteran dancehall producer behind notable hits like Drake’s “Controlla,” was “one influence” on the album, though other details were scarce. Though Supa Dups has not commented, two other sources with knowledge of Rihanna’s album confirmed the producer’s involvement.

Let us pray for more Rihrih, especially as we prepare for reopening across the country and the world. A spring or summer dance hall album doesn’t sound bad at all.

Vacay here we come!

Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard 200 Milestone  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Rihanna

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
WE tv "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" Premiere Event
Waka Flocka Steps Up For Step-Daughter Charlie When…
 16 mins ago
03.25.21
Rolling Stone Live Miami
DaniLeigh Clowned By ‘Snowfall’ Actor Amin Joseph Over…
 2 hours ago
03.25.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 14 hours ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 20 hours ago
03.25.21
Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha…
 22 hours ago
03.24.21
Meagan Good Talks Supporting Black Women, Her Style…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Bobby Brown Sr. Demands Justice After Toxicology Report…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
20 items
Them Boys Ain’t Poddin: Rory & Mal Absent…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Claudia Jordan Responds To Mistress Allegations Linked To…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player Jesus Camargo Busted…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
VH1’s ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Announces Official…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
10 items
Happy National Puppy Day: Check Out These Celebrities…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
White Headmaster Made Black Boy Kneel & Apologize,…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Y’Lan Noel Cast As Lead In ‘The Spook…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
21 Savage Flexes Some New Veneers On His…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Photos
Close