Eddie Huang Talks Up Pop Smoke’s Acting Skills On ‘BOOGIE’ Film

RIP The Woo.

Eddie Huang continues to put on for Asian Americans. His newest project aims to tell a story from his unique background and perspective.

The Washington D.C. native is coming with his directorial debut BOOGIE, the coming-of-age story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y., who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals, and the burden of expectation.

BOOGIE features a diverse cast including Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Bumblebee), Taylour Paige (White Boy Rick), and the late, great Pop Smoke. This was the “Element” rapper’s acting debut and was shot prior to his untimely death.

Huang discussed the experience of working with The Woo exclusively with Hip-Hop Wired.

“Man it really felt like we were Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond or Allen Iverson and Larry Hughes. I loved him; we had so much fun. The day I met him we ended up playing [basket]ball. Pop was fearless and he was an absolute star,” Huang shared.

To hear Huang tell it, the world had yet to see the Brooklyn MC’s full talent.

“He had so much potential to do things but I’m just grateful I got the time that I had with Pop and we captured this moment he was [living] in the film. We got him right after “Welcome To The Party.” I think “Dior” was just starting to pop. I got to be with Pop and witness this rise. He went from literally the last stop on the L train to being the king of New York,” Huang added.  “He is absolutely still the king of New York; he’s number one.”

BOOGIE will be in theatres starting Friday, March 5. You can watch the official trailer below.

Photo: Willy Chavarria

