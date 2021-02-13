Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket Comments: “It’s Just Not Normal Men Behavior””

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Cleveland’s own Sabrina Parr sat down with long time homie DJ Ryan Wolf and Ro Digga of Z107.9’s The Day Party to clear the air on Lamar Odom’s out of pocket comments, following their break up, that has now landed their personal drama on the front page of TMZ.

“It’s just not normal men behavior”

Most recently Odom described Sabrina Parr as a “decrepit reptilian” type of woman during a virtual interview with The Wendy Williams Show.

While Parr confirmed to The Day Party they spit a while ago, the public drama started when Lamar Odom announced he and Parr parted ways during an interview with HeadKrack and Lore’l of the syndicate morning show The Morning Hustle.

Coincidentally, Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom’s episode of “Behind Every Man” airs Friday night on OWN TV.

