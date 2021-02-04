Entertainment News
Young Thug Likes Lil Uzi Vert’s New Diamond Forehead Implant

Well, someone was bound to love it...

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Lil Uzi Vert took the jewelry game to the next (and unnecessary) level when he implanted a $24 million dollar pink diamond on his forehead a la Vision in The Avengers.

While most of the world reacted with shock and disbelief, Young Thug for one was a fan of the move and praised the Philadelphia’s new and “innovative” manner of stuntin.’ Taking to IG to touch on yesterday’s hottest Hip-Hop news, Thugger threw his support behind Vert’s new iced out forehead saying, “”Slime rule the world, believe it. Young n***as out this motherf*cka spending $24 million on they heads. N***a put $24 M on the front of they head. Y’all hoes get in line.”

Why we feel like Thugger might follow suit and start putting ice chips all over his brows and cheek bones? Just sayin.’

Though Uzi isn’t the first rapper to put a diamond on his face (Sauce Walka has called him out for biting his own diamond tear drop), Vert is the first to drop $24 mil on a diamond dome piece. Good thing Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t play soccer cause that would cause a headache one way or another.

Peep Vert’s iced out dome once again below and let us know your thoughts on it.

