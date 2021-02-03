Entertainment News
Chief Keef Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

2021 already looking funny in the light and we're only one month in...

Looks like Chief Keef has found himself needing medical attention as yesterday (February 2), Chief Sosa posted himself laid up in a hospital with an IV in his arm.

Keef didn’t add anything to explain why or how he ended up hospitalized but given his history of substance abuse and the state of the world today in general, fans are understandably worried about the life-threatening possibilities.

No information about Chief Keef’s state has been released by himself or anyone close to him so all we can do is sit tight and hope it’s not anything too serious or deadly.

Regardless of what may have Keef bed-ridden at the moment we have our prayers up for the Chicago representative and hope for a speedy recovery. We’ve already lost too many young artists in the past year and have been hoping for better days in 2021. It’s already starting to look suspect though.

HipHopWired will keep everyone updated on any new developments in this situation.

Chief Keef Hospitalized With Mystery Illness  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

