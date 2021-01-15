HOU Got Next
HomeHOU Got Next

HOU Got Next The Leaderboard Ep. 5: January Update

The first edition of The Leaderboard for 2021 is here with an added emphasis for Houston artists AND curators!

We’re joined by Young Jas on this week’s panel along with our industry insiders Azim Rashid of Columbia Records and LaRonn Harris of Atlantic Records with your host, Operations Manager of Radio One Terri Thomas! As we’re mid-way through January, HOU Got Next is still looking for that Houston winner who’ll take home a $2,500 artist package and the top curator from the city who will win $100 CASH!

hou got next , the leaderboard

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
