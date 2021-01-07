Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With ‘Snoop Splash’ At All Elite Wrestling [VIDEO]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is living his best life.

The 2016 WWE Hall of Famer made a turn in late 2020 when he showed up at rival promotion All Elite Wrestling to help promote his The Go-Big Show game show on TBS. On Wednesday (January 6), the D-O-Double-G decided to hop into a match and win “unofficially” with a “Snoop Splash” off the top rope.

Now, Snoop’s 49 so I wouldn’t expect his splash to be A1 but Chris Jericho decided to drop the line of the night in regards to the splash. “He’s nine feet tall! He’s a human piece of spaghetti, he shouldn’t be in there!”

Snoop’s history in the squared circle is as deep as any musician. His young cousin Sasha Banks is the current WWE Samckdown Women’s Champion and at her WrestleMania debut in 2016, he walked her down the ring for a performance of her theme song. He’s also hit some folks with a couple of clotheslines over the years as well.

The Go-Big Show premieres on Thursday (January 7) on TBS with Snoop serving as host alongside Cody Rhodes, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Bert Kreischer.

