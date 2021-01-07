Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With ‘Snoop Splash’ At All Elite Wrestling [VIDEO]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Snoop Dogg is living his best life.

The 2016 WWE Hall of Famer made a turn in late 2020 when he showed up at rival promotion All Elite Wrestling to help promote his The Go-Big Show game show on TBS. On Wednesday (January 6), the D-O-Double-G decided to hop into a match and win “unofficially” with a “Snoop Splash” off the top rope.

Now, Snoop’s 49 so I wouldn’t expect his splash to be A1 but Chris Jericho decided to drop the line of the night in regards to the splash. “He’s nine feet tall! He’s a human piece of spaghetti, he shouldn’t be in there!”

Snoop’s history in the squared circle is as deep as any musician. His young cousin Sasha Banks is the current WWE Samckdown Women’s Champion and at her WrestleMania debut in 2016, he walked her down the ring for a performance of her theme song. He’s also hit some folks with a couple of clotheslines over the years as well.

The Go-Big Show premieres on Thursday (January 7) on TBS with Snoop serving as host alongside Cody Rhodes, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Bert Kreischer.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft Ass Sh*t” Lyrics On “Zeus”

RELATED: Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer Of Drug Charges

snoop dogg

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 1 hour ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 5 hours ago
01.07.21
14 items
White Terrorists Safely Taking Siege Of Capitol Highlights…
 16 hours ago
01.06.21
Young Buck Says After Rejoining G-Unit Things Went…
 18 hours ago
01.06.21
Social Media Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…
 20 hours ago
01.06.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 21 hours ago
01.07.21
Dr. Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600…
 24 hours ago
01.06.21
Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times…
 1 day ago
01.06.21
Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Victim Airs Out Him &…
 1 day ago
01.06.21
Burglars Attempt To Rob Dr. Dre’s Home While…
 1 day ago
01.06.21
The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Producers & Engineers Wing 13th Annual GRAMMY Week Event Honoring Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Report: “Real Housewives of Potomac” Looking To Cast…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Bobby Shmurda Might Be Home In February
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Photos
Close