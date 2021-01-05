Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pastor Mase Is Back … In Atlanta

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2004 Video Music Awards Edition of MTV's 'TRL'

Source: KMazur / Getty

Pastor Mase reemerges as new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday (Jan. 3). Last Sunday, the congregation  officially welcomed Mase as their newest leader by tweeting a photo of the retired New York rapper on their official Twitter account referring to him by his government name, Pastor Mason Betha.

Many fans remember when Mase famously retired from Hip Hop in 1999 to dedicate his life to Christ and pursue a higher calling from God. On that path, he continued his studies in theology at Clark Atlanta University to become an ordained minister. Mase couldn’t leave music all together. After a five year hiatus from music used to focus on his new calling in minstry, he graced us with his comeback album, Welcome Back, working with 50 Cent’s G-Unit collective.

Since then, Mase has been balancing his performance on stage and on the pulpit. As of this past Sunday, Mase is prepared to make his return as Pastor of youth-led Atlanta church, The Gathering Oasis. This church is widely known for its’ youthfulness and activeness in the community.

In a recent video, Mase discusses his newest position, “I really see this generation being turned back to God’s hands. I think there’s been a major challenge with the city like being able to direct people back to God and I really welcome the challenge.”

It appears Pastor Mason Betha and The Gathering Oasis have the same intention to lead the next generation to the promise land.  The retired rapper is doing the Lord’s work, and he is advocating for Christ despite the challenges he may be met with. Let’s pray he stays far away from the controversy that comes with becoming a Minister in Atlanta the way some of these church leaders have stumbled upon in the past. Much success to Mase and his latest venture in Christ.

Pastor Mase Is Back … In Atlanta  was originally published on globalgrind.com

ma$e

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Producers & Engineers Wing 13th Annual GRAMMY Week Event Honoring Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering…
 1 hour ago
01.05.21
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 5 hours ago
01.05.21
Bobby Shmurda Might Be Home In February
 9 hours ago
01.05.21
Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft…
 10 hours ago
01.05.21
Missy Elliott Shares Fun Fact On Twitter That…
 10 hours ago
01.05.21
2019 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B Sounds Off On People Criticizing Her…
 11 hours ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 11 hours ago
01.05.21
Pastor Mase Is Back … In Atlanta
 12 hours ago
01.05.21
Quavo Doesn’t Want Your Clubhouse Invites, Refuses To…
 12 hours ago
01.05.21
Travis Scott Teases An Unreleased “Cactus Jack” Air…
 13 hours ago
01.05.21
Guess Who: Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Kodak Black’s Request To Have His Sentenced Reduced…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
18 items
Twitter Is Perplexed By Beats By Dre Ad…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4
HBO’s ‘Charm City King’ Actress Charged With Murder…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
Ashanti Performing at Liverpool Guild of Students
Ashanti Feels ‘Grateful’ After She Tests Negative For…
 2 days ago
01.04.21
Swae Lee Shares Bloody Eye Photo After Surviving…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Photos
Close