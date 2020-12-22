Entertainment News
Playboi Carti’s ‘Whole Lotta Red’ To Drop On Christmas Day

The Atlanta rapper dropped his debut album 'Die Lit' in 2018 to critical acclaim.

Playboi Carti hasn’t released a new body of work in two years, but that hasn’t quelled any anticipation for his latest set. All signs are pointing to the fact the Atlanta rapper will release his new album Whole Lotta Red on Christmas Day, with Kanye West reportedly serving as an executive producer.

Last month, Carti got fans excited by previewing some of his unheard music via Instagram Live and has been teasing bits and pieces here and there. On Monday (Dec. 21), Carti gave the most pointed sign that his album will drop on Dec. 25.

Over the weekend, Carti tweeted, “mY b3sT w0rk YET” in what most assumed was meant to reference Whole Lotta Read. He then packed on the impending hype by tweeting, “12/25” with a pair of red lips as an emoji.

Early Tuesday morning (Dec. 22), Carti dropped a pre-order link for Whole Lotta Red featuring the album cover and the caption, “AHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I t0LD U ! I L0v3 u PRE 0RDeR NOW.”

Apparently, the effort went down to the wire as a tweet preceding the one above which read, “oMG ! F*cKkkk . w3 did iT . iM CRYIN.”

It isn’t known if Carti is bypassing the DSPs but fans can pre-order Whole Lotta Red for $11.00 as a digital download. Carti also launched new merch along with the album pre-order, with the gear reflecting the rapper’s goth fashion sense complete with sleeveless shirts, upside down crosses, and other related imagery.

Considering that West is rumored to be serving as the project’s executive producer, one might wonder how the professed Christian’s opinions of the merch would play out.

Playboi Carti’s ‘Whole Lotta Red’ To Drop On Christmas Day  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

playboi carti

