Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked His Drug Dealer History, Calls Him A Puppet

VladTV, where slander and indictments come hand in hand.

It seems Faizon Love’s newest target is none other than Jay-Z. Big Worm is now questioning Hov’s illicit 560 State Street days.

The actor recently sat down with Rap’s most dangerous interviewer DJ Vlad. While the two discussed a variety of topics throughout the lengthy sit-down, one portion of Q&A has the people talking. During the conversation he criticized how the Brooklyn MC’s music persona negatively influenced his young listeners. He even directly blamed him for all of the recent violence that has taken the lives of several rappers in the recent months.

“I criticize him for it because it’s kinda his fault,” he said. “Jay-Z creates this drug dealing drug lord, I’m a drug dealer, I’m a drug lord. These kids are like, ‘We got to do it, too.’ Not knowing that this is all made up sh*t.” Vlad did try to correct him by saying that Jigga was outside as per an interview he did with DeHaven but Big Perm, we mean Big Worm, stuck to his guns. “De-Haven knows the truth,” added Faizon. “Listen to me. I heard one dude say, ‘Jay-Z had so much money, drawers full of money.’ If he had so much money why does he have to go to [Kareem] Biggs [Burke] to start a record company? Just go start it yourself. All the money’s yours.”

Love went on to describe him as a “puppet”. He added, “Can you imagine Jay-Z fighting somebody in the streets? Somebody slap him, taking his cocaine, what he going [to] do?” which is a direct reference to DeHaven’s interview with Vlad where he revealed Jay was robbed for some jewelry which he had to retrieve for him.

You can view the Faizon commentary below.

