H-Town
HomeH-Town

New Amazon Warehouse To Be Built In Missouri City, Create Over 500 Full-Time Jobs

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Amazon Warehouse in Revere

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Amazon is set to open a brand new fulfillment center in Missouri City in 2021 and with it will come over 500 full-time jobs to the area.

The one-million-square-foot facility will see employees pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, rugs and more. Team members earn a minimum of $15 per hour and full-time employees are eligible for such benefits as medical, dental, vision and 401 (k)s.

“Expanding the economic base is a citizen and City Council priority, and this new Amazon center helps to achieve that goal. It’s just another step in moving Missouri City’s economy forward into the future,” Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford said.

Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas since 2010 and invested $16.9 billion across the state. They’ve pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for more than 100,000 U.S. employees looking for in-demand jobs.

“The programs will help employees move into highly-skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network,” the mega-company said in a statement.

There’s no word on hiring at the new facilities but you can check Amazon’s job site here.

Amazon

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 29 mins ago
12.09.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 37 mins ago
12.09.20
Barack Obama Get Hilarious For Upcoming ‘Desus &…
 45 mins ago
12.09.20
10 items
DJ Vlad Interviews Helped Get Casanova Indicted According…
 16 hours ago
12.08.20
500+ People At Trey Songz Party Leads Ohio…
 18 hours ago
12.08.20
TDE’s Audio Engineer Extraordinaire MixedByAli Purchases Former Death…
 20 hours ago
12.08.20
Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones…
 21 hours ago
12.08.20
Lizzo Is Keeping Us Inspired With Her Body…
 23 hours ago
12.08.20
Hip-Hop Legend Kurtis Blow Has Successful Heart Transplant…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Teyana Taylor Announces Retirement, Airs Out Def Jam…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Watch: ‘Issa Rae Presents’ Premiered Stellar Short Film…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
9 Things Natalie Desselle-Reid’s IG Taught Us About…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Ann Marie Mugshot
Chicago R&B Singer Ann Marie Accused Of Shooting…
 2 days ago
12.07.20
Bad Bunny’s ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’ Becomes…
 2 days ago
12.07.20
Floyd Mayweather To Return To The Ring In…
 2 days ago
12.07.20
Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Photos
Close