CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z Unveils His 2020 Musical Playlist on Tidal

No Tekashi Snitch9ine? Sounds about right...

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Jay-Z is notorious for staying off social media big time, but luckily the Hip-Hop icon does let the internet in on his musical taste at least once a year when he drops his personal playlist on Tidal.

Yesterday, Hova once again decided to unveil what he’s been jamming to for 2020 and naturally the 40-cut deep playlist includes a gang of Jay’s artists and associates but also some artists you wouldn’t really expect to be on Jigga’s radar. Naturally you’ll find some of Jay’s preferred artists such as Jay Electronica, Beynocé, and Nas, but some surprises included Sault, KeiyaA, and Morray (you know they HYPE!).

Notably absent from the playlist is anything from Roc representative turned Trump acolyte, Kanye West. Yes, we know Kanye didn’t drop anything new in 2020, but still.

Check out the titles below and let us how you feel about the cuts that made, well, the cut for Hova’s 2020 playlist.

Jay-Z Unveils His 2020 Musical Playlist on Tidal  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jay-Z , TIDAL

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…
 4 hours ago
12.03.20
Jay-Z Unveils His 2020 Musical Playlist on Tidal
 4 hours ago
12.03.20
Woman of The Year Cardi B Talks “WAP,”…
 6 hours ago
12.03.20
Kyla Pratt Co-Stars In New Fox Comedy ‘Call…
 8 hours ago
12.03.20
Rapper Casanova Surrenders To The Feds
 11 hours ago
12.03.20
5 Times Tiffany Haddish Made Bold Moves In…
 11 hours ago
12.03.20
Puma Dropping A New J. Cole RS-Dreamer “Ebony…
 11 hours ago
12.03.20
Ice Cube Addresses Social Media Absence Following Backlash
 11 hours ago
12.03.20
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Talk Possible Dr. Dre…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Snoop Dogg Reportedly Part Of New Pro Boxing…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Here’s Why The CDC Reduced Quarantine Time From…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Pepsi & Fat Joe Launch “Your Wildest Dreams”…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Pharrell To Launch New Podcast Series, OTHERtone
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Lil Wayne & Other Celebs Facing Criticism For…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
DaBaby Clowns Nate Robinson Alongside The YouTube Op
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Photos
Close