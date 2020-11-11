Cardi B & Reebok Drop Her First Footwear Collection

The B in Cardi B’s name should be for bag. Her newest collaboration is almost here and has all the Bardi vibes.

Reebok has announced its first-ever footwear collection with the Bronx bombshell. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper originally inked the deal with the apparel giant back in November 2018. While the original launch just featured one colorway this drop expands on the creative approach. To celebrate the next chapter of her partnership with Reebok, Cardi B has redesigned the iconic Club C silhouette to headline her first-ever footwear collection. Coming to life in the form of an all-new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double, the reimagined styles embody the game-changing attitude of Reebok and Cardi – where big talk meets real possibility – truly flipping the game when it comes to sneaker design.

Having played a large role in the design and curation process, Cardi was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her most recent iconic fashion moments. Using the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette as a jumping off point, Cardi took things to the next level with bold, transparent designs. Serving up Reebok’s legendary heritage through sleek execution, the Club C’s streamlined silhouette and signature Reebok Classic branding have stood the test of time over the last 35 years and have provided a blank canvas for a series of notable collaborations.

To support the launch of her new collaboration with Reebok, Cardi B will be headlining an all-new campaign with Reebok titled “B Unexplainable,” celebrating her personal growth, passion for design, and equality. Through “B Unexplainable,” Reebok and Cardi B aim to explore society’s expectations of women: how they are told to be perfect but humble, strong but caring; and when we have the nerve to get the balance wrong, we’re labeled as “too much,” “too extra,” “too dramatic,” or “too vain.” Instead of trying to do what we’re expected to do, let’s do what we’re entitled to do: move through the world without explanation. Just like Cardi.

The two silhouettes, the Club C Cardi ($100) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double ($80), will feature women’s and children’s footwear sizing options (juniors and infant), with the children’s shoes being direct takedowns of the adult styles at attainable price points. Both styles will be available beginning November 13 on Reebok.com and Foot Locker.

You can see some behind the scenes footage below.

