CLOSE
News
Home

Joe Biden Pulls Ahead In Georgia and Pennsylvania, Inches Closer To Officially Securing Presidency

The momentum keeps building...

US-VOTE-BIDEN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Joe Biden is stacking votes and W’s. On early Friday morning (Nov. 6), the former Vice President moved ahead in votes in both Georgia and Pennsylvania after being basically down since Election Day on Tuesday.

At the time of this post, Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are ahead in Pennsylvania by 5,587 according to the New York Times. The votes that put him ahead were from Philadelphia ballots. In Georgia, the Biden and Harris ticket is ahead by 1,097 votes. The county that finally put Biden ahead in GA came from Clayton County aka College Park, which sits to the south of Atlanta.

The reason for Biden’s leads are squarely thanks to high voter turnout from Democrats and specifically to Black people as the ballots in his favor came from predominantly Black counties in both aforementioned states. And even more pointedly, give Stacey Abrams all her flowers. After being cheated out of becoming the governor of Georgia, she dedicated herself to fighting voter suppression.

Pennsylvania comes with 20 electoral votes while Georgia provides 16. If Biden keeps his lead in the latter, he will have a total of 273 electoral votes, making it impossible for Donald Trump to win. Reportedly, the remaining ballots to be counted in PA are mostly absentee ballots, which have been skewing heavily for Biden.

We may not know the outcome of the 2020 election yet, but it’s inevitable.

 

Joe Biden Pulls Ahead In Georgia and Pennsylvania, Inches Closer To Officially Securing Presidency  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

2020 election , donald trump , joe biden

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 15 hours ago
11.05.20
Cyn Santana Has A Good Laugh At Meme…
 15 hours ago
11.05.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 23 hours ago
11.05.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
NBA May Return As Soon As Dec. 22,…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To 24 Years In…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
LeBron James Pleads For Help In Murder Involving…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
April Ryan Breaks Down The Current State Of…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
10 itemsIvy Park 2 Beyonce
Beyoncé Blesses Celebrities & Fans With New Ivy…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
60,000 People Voted Kanye West For President
 2 days ago
11.04.20
5 Ways To Relax After A Stressful Election…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Man Who Burned Down 3 Black Churches in…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
The Presidential Election Remains Undecided While Trump Prematurely…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
Photos
Close