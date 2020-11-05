HOU Got Next Presents: The Leaderboard [WATCH]

When we launched HOU Got Next, we did it with an emphasis on highlighting not only upcoming talent but also showcasing the kind of artist relations you don’t get anywhere else. That’s why we’re taking things a step further with The Leaderboard.

The Leaderboard allows artists real-time feedback from industry insiders about their single, what to improve on and what they could take in order to become the next big name in music. This week, we have operations manager Terri Thomas sitting in with LaRonn Harris of Atlantic Records and GT Mayne going over some of your submissions.

Think you have the hottest record? Think you have the biggest ear for undiscovered talent? Sign up to our HOU Got Next platform HERE and change your opportunity. The November prize will give one lucky winner a $2,500 ARTIST PACKAGE. Good luck!

Watch the newest episode of The Leaderboard premiering now on YouTube.

