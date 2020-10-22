CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest Ivy Park Collection “Drip 2”

The Bey Hive is going crazy after Beyonce’ dropped a look at her second Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

“Drip 2” as she called it, is filled with more tracksuits, cropped sweaters, bodysuits, and more. The new athleisure line color scheme range from neon to pastel colors opposite of the last drop.    

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Yahoo News reports that the Drip 2 Collection will be more inclusive with “a new standard for inclusive and genderless sizing, and offers sizes that range from XXXS to 4X for the apparel collection in many styles.”

The collection is set to be available on the Adidas website on October 29 and in select stores on October 30 with pieces ranging from $25 to $200.

See the sneak peek of the drip below.

View this post on Instagram

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

View this post on Instagram

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

View this post on Instagram

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

SEE ALSO:

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Collection Drop

Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty And Sexy In Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram. MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy! From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest Ivy Park Collection “Drip 2”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Beyonce , ivy park

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest…
 51 mins ago
10.22.20
Nicki Minaj Drops A Preview Of Her Newborn…
 3 hours ago
10.22.20
7 items
Wait, WHO?! Fans Lust After Tyler Perry After…
 4 hours ago
10.22.20
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters…
 15 hours ago
10.22.20
Ran Off On The Plug: Fashion Nova Claims…
 21 hours ago
10.22.20
Letitia Wright Says She’s Not Thinking About Filming…
 23 hours ago
10.22.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Demands A Copy Of…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Bill Cosby Sparks Chatter After Grinning Prison Photo…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Has Perfect Response For Tory…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter Account Due To…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Quavo Shoots His Shot At McDonald’s For Custom…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
#RHOP Monique Samuels Brings Up Receipts That Candiace…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Sauce Walka
Sauce Walka Reveals He’s Quit Lean After 10…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
50 Cent
50 Cent Wants You To Vote For Trump…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Film…
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close