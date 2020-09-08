CLOSE
André 3000 Spotted Out Living His Best Life With Flute In Hand

The ATLien is outside.

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Even though he is very removed from the Hip-Hop world André 3000 is still very much in high demand. He was seen out on the town and the internet was here for it.

As spotted on HipHopDX there was a very rare sighting of the eclectic MC that gave joy to OutKast fans far and wide. Last week Staple Design founder Jeff Staple met up with 3 Stacks and shared the experience with the world. On a clip that has gone viral on social media Benjamin is seen walking up to Staple wearing a long sleeve real tree camouflage shirt, a beaded necklace, drawstring pants and a pair of high top sneakers. It is obvious he is one with the land as he letting his grooming go to the wind with a very natural approach to his hair and beard. Nevertheless we can feel the positive vibes through his signature smile.

This is not the first time the “Hey Ya!” rapper has been seen playing his instrument with not a care in the world. Back in April of 2019 he was randomly playing his flute in the streets of Philadelphia. While fans were hesitant to approach him they were glad they did as he was welcoming to everyone who said hello.

A musical genius, Andre 3000! 🎵🎶

You can see the newest spotting of 3000 below.

Lunch with a 🐐 & his flute 🎶

André 3000 Spotted Out Living His Best Life With Flute In Hand  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

