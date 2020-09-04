CLOSE
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His Hip-Hop History

"I’d like to forget G-Unit."-50 Cent

50 Cent is making sure folks know G-Unit is not only over, but also that he regrets creating the group who ran the charts in the early 2000s.

During an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, 50 Cent revealed that he regrets creating the group who helped propel the careers of Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo, before adding that he has no plans of creating a documentary around the group after Whoo Kid raised the question due to the increase in Hip-Hop documentaries.

“I don’t care to do that, I’d like to forget G-Unit,” Fif said. “Kendrick [Lamar] doesn’t even let those boys come on stage with him. I could have did that! What the f*ck I’m bringing 30 n***as onstage for? I could have did it like Kendrick.”

While 50 wishes to forget his group, we have to point out how strong of a run that the collective actually had. Debuting in the mainstream in 2003 with their album Beg For Mercy which housed the mega-hit, “Wanna Get To Know You,” G-Unit was on the fast track to being one of Hip-Hop’s top groups before inner turmoil began to seep out. Before G-Unit completely dissolved, they dropped their sophomore album T.O.S. (Terminate On Sight) in 2008. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, selling roughly 200,000 copies in its first week.

Although the specific reasoning behind 50 Cent’s decision to “forget” G-Unit, the group has been on the outs. After the initial quarrel with The Game leading to his departure in 2005, Lloyd Banks, who was a founding member along with Fif and Tony Yayo, departed the group and label in 2018 shortly after their latest signee Kidd Kidd exited and Young Buck and 50 have been trading jabs online for the past few years. It appears that all of the inner turmoil has finally led to the group’s ultimate demise–either way, 50 is no longer interested in looking back.

Check out the full interview below.

 

