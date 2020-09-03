CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Teams With Education Guru Steve Perry To Open Third Charter School

"We are grooming future leaders."- Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs Officially Opens Capital Prep Harlem Charter School

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Diddy is back with another one, only this time we aren’t talking music hits.

On Wednesday (Sept 3) Diddy announced that he’s opening the newest addition to his network of college prep schools in the Bronx. Capital Prep Bronx will start remote classes Tuesday in the borough’s Co-Op City neighborhood, before eventually transitioning to “hybrid/in-person” classes, to accommodate safety precautions surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not just teaching reading, math, and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world,” Diddy said in a statement.

Serving more than 200 students in the sixth and seventh grades in its first year, Capital Prep plans to grow to up to 650 students in grades 6th through 11th over the next five years.

“My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high-quality education they deserve,” Diddy continued.

The Bad Boy mogul and charter school partner, Dr. Steve Perry, have previously opened two other prep schools under the Capital Preparatory Schools imprint in both Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Diddy’s hometown, Harlem.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our next school together in Co-Op City, a community rooted in social justice and diversity.” Dr. Perry added in the statement. “While opening up remote at first is bittersweet, we have developed a best in class approach to online learning we are excited to implement with our new families. The Capital Prep college prep model is perfectly poised to transition into the digital space and we are excited to deliver a rigorous education to this inaugural class of scholars.”

To learn more about Diddy’s latest educational initiative, visit the Capital Preparatory Schools official website here.

Diddy Teams With Education Guru Steve Perry To Open Third Charter School  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

diddy , Steve Perry

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 2)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
43 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
McDonald’s & Travis Scott Confirm Partnership, Travis Scott…
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
Diddy Teams With Education Guru Steve Perry To…
 6 hours ago
09.03.20
‘The Mandalorian’ To Return To Disney+ Octoebr 30
 6 hours ago
09.03.20
13 items
Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
 7 hours ago
09.03.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Wife Lauren & 2…
 22 hours ago
09.02.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Big Sean Says “IDFWU” Was Never A Naya…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
More Fire Pon Di Rain: Chet Hanks Shoots…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Joe Budden Addresses Allegations He Abused Tahiry Jose
 1 day ago
09.02.20
6 items
Teyana Taylor Is Glowing & Growing With Latest…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
From Wine To Gin: Snoop Dogg Introduces Gin…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 2 days ago
09.01.20
R. Kelly Almost Got Shanked In Jail According…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close