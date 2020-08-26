CLOSE
NBA Teams Boycott Wednesday Playoff Games After Jacob Blake Shooting

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal game against Orlando Magic. The news was first reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision was made in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times by Kenosha Police on August 23rd.

The Bucks are no stranger to issues with police. In 2018, Milwaukee Police used a taser to arrest Bucks guard Sterling Brown over a parking violation. After a bodycam showed the incident in full, officers involved received what people would perceive as a weak punishment which included a fifteen-day suspension and will have an employee improvement plan implemented.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have also decided to boycott their game on Wednesday

 

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have scheduled Wednesday night No word on if those teams will boycott as of yet, however, Lebron James took to Twitter to speak out.

 

We will keep you updated right here on WOLDCNews.com

RELATED: Milwaukee Victim-Shames Sterling Brown After NBA Player’s Violent Arrest For Parking Violation

RELATED: Jacob Blake Protest Shooter Is Reportedly A White Teen Affiliated With Cops

 

NBA Teams Boycott Wednesday Playoff Games After Jacob Blake Shooting  was originally published on woldcnews.com

