CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba Week”

Rest in Peace, Kobe and Gianna...

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro 1

Source: Nike Basketball / Nike Basketball

It feels like forever since the world was shocked by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant (it’s only been months) and while the Black Mamba has had homage paid to him in various ways, Nike’s continuing the trend by introducing an entire week dedicated to the memory and legacy of the legendary Laker.

Yesterday (August 12) Nike announced that in a little over one week it will be kicking off “Mamba Week” (on Sunday, August 23)  which will entail of a week of programming and retail releases of merch which will honor and celebrate Kobe Bryant’s illustrious 20-year career in the NBA.

During Mamba Week, Nike will champion Kobe’s legacy and the Mamba Mentality that so fittingly represents the athlete and the man through three key efforts: providing a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, amplifying Kobe’s message through the Mamba League and extending Kobe’s legacy of inspiration and innovation through select Kobe products.

Looking to continue helping kids living in poverty the million dollar donation from Nike to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation will serve to further Kobe’s goal of keeping kids active and putting them on a path to success in life.

And of course the week will see more releases of the Nike Kobe Protro kicks along with limited edition Kobe Lakers jerseys that he wore when he was out on the hardwood carving out his legacy. Y’all know those are going to go like hotcakes whenever they drop.

Are you going to be picking up Kobe merch come “Mamba Week”? Let us know in the comments.

Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba Week”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kobe bryant , nike

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
First Episode of ‘Ruff Ryders: Chronicles’ on BET…
 4 hours ago
08.13.20
3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating…
 4 hours ago
08.13.20
Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba…
 9 hours ago
08.13.20
Breaking The Bubble: NBA To Allow Guests At…
 10 hours ago
08.13.20
Kanye West Says He Misses Jay-Z
 12 hours ago
08.13.20
Nick Cannon Reportedly Set To Sue ViacomCBS For…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner In Colorado,…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Cardi B Unveils PG-13 OnlyFans Account
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Resellers Are Hawking Telfar Bags For Ridiculous Prices…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 27, 2020
DaBaby Says He’s Voting For Kanye In The…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
15 itemsRod Wave
Meet Your 2020 XXL Freshman Class
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Will Smith Appears To Catch Golf Club Fade…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded…
 3 days ago
08.11.20
15 items
Hail Jordyn: Jordyn Woods’ Massage Clip Got The…
 3 days ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 3 days ago
08.10.20
Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric…
 3 days ago
08.10.20
Photos
Close