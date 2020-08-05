CLOSE
Zonnique Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is about to become a grandmother!

On Tuesday (August 4), Zonnique Pullins, T.I.’s stepdaughter revealed that she was five months pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she detailed how for years people continued rumors of her being pregnant and now this year, she actually is with child.

The 24-year-old shared that her pregnancy has been “really easy” but it isn’t fun being pregnant during the time of a global pandemic and COVID-19.

“It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus,” she said. “At first, I’m like, ‘This is the perfect time, like everybody is locked in. I don’t have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide.’ But when it comes to going to doctor’s appointments, I go to all of them by myself. I ask every single time, ‘Can I bring my boyfriend?’ And they’re like, ‘No, only you can come.'”

“That’s been the worst part. I’m hoping by the time I’m ready to have the baby it will be over with. But I’m sure it won’t be, so I’ll be in there with one person, most likely. I’m just trying not to get my hopes too high anymore.”

On the debut of her show The Mix on FOX Soul, she revealed to her “pop” T.I. that she was having a baby girl. Watch the video of the reveal below.

Congrats to Zonnique!

