The Detroit Pistons Extend An Invite To J. Cole “For All The Dreamers”

J. Cole‘s hoop dreams just got another boost.

Weeks after putting it in the universe that he still had a passion for chasing the NBA and after Master P co-signed and said Cole was actively training for a NBA tryout, the Detroit Pistons have made it somewhat official – they’re interested in Cole.

The squad, currently not in the NBA bubble in Orlando after a disappointing season, tweeted on Monday (August 3) that they wanted the Dreamville rapper to come tryout for the Pistons and do it “for all of the dreamers.”

“.@JColeNC we see you out here,” the team’s official Twitter account wrote. “You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is fr all the reamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville”

.@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville https://t.co/6K24xaI28b pic.twitter.com/GYuG5LvqDE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2020

On Friday (July 31), Master P revealed that Cole had been asking him for advice on making it to the league. The No Limit mogul managed to accomplish the feat not once but twice in the 1990s, starring for the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in preseason games.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like ‘You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?,’” P explained. “I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole – he got the right size, he in the gym!”

Cole’s been working out with NBA skills trainer Chris Brinkley and recently wrote an article for The Player’s Tribune outlining what drove him to compete, how he lost his desire for rap after 4 Your Eyez Only and still had an itch to pursue an NBA career.

All of this comes on the heels of Cole and PUMA releasing Cole’s signature sneaker, the RS-Dreamer on August 1. The shoe, which hit retailers for $125, quickly sold out.

RELATED: J. Cole Gets An Assist For Master P For Upcoming PUMA ‘Dreamer’ Release

RELATED: J. Cole Drops ‘Lewis Street’ Two-Pack With “The Climb Back” & “Lion King On Ice”

The Detroit Pistons Extend An Invite To J. Cole “For All The Dreamers” was originally published on hot1041stl.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: