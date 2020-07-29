CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tyga Launches New Virtual Restaurant, ‘Tyga Bites’ To Help Struggling Restaurants Survive

This is actually a great idea...

With lot of people still quarantining and ordering in to avoid possibly contracting the Rona out in these streets, many small businesses and restaurants have been struggling to make ends meet even with the government’s PPP program that the likes of Kanye West and other millionaires have pillaged to their advantage.

Luckily for those struggling restaurant owners in that pandemic struggle, Tyga‘s decided to put down the mic and throw on a cape to come to their rescue. Speaking to TMZ Live, Kylie Jenner’s former flame revealed that he’s launched a virtual restaurant dubbed Tyga Bites which won’t just help some eateries move plates, but will also share his secret chicken recipe which will no doubt get repossessed at some point.

Here’s how it works … Tyga’s targeting 500 restaurants and kitchens trying to make enough cash to survive during the pandemic. He and his company will teach the chefs how to make the oven-baked chicken tenders. He’s partnering with Grubhub which will deliver the food. So, Tyga won’t have a single, brick and mortar restaurant, but he’ll cover the country. Kinda genius.

Genius and thoughtful. Exactly what we need through these trying times.

Customers logging into Tyga Bites will be presented with 3 types of chicken accompanied by 12 sauces which are being pushed as an “healthy, delicious choice.” For the sides foodies will have the option of “Tyga Tots” which are made of both regular and sweet potatoes. Naturally there will be refreshments to wash everything down with but no word on whether or not “Tyga Tea” will be on the menu. It’s just a matter of time if you think about it.

What do y’all think of Tyga’s new Tyga Bites initiative? Let us know in the comments.

Tyga Launches New Virtual Restaurant, ‘Tyga Bites’ To Help Struggling Restaurants Survive  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tyga

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyga Launches New Virtual Restaurant, ‘Tyga Bites’ To…
 4 hours ago
07.29.20
15 items
Alien DNA: Who Is Houston Dr. Stella Immanuel?
 6 hours ago
07.29.20
10 items
SMH: Jess Hilarious Drops Awful Reenactment of Megan…
 9 hours ago
07.29.20
Black Teens Less Likely To Get Treatment For…
 10 hours ago
07.29.20
UPN Prime Time 2002-2003 Upfront Party
Black AF: Netflix Adding ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister,’…
 10 hours ago
07.29.20
10 items
T.I. Suggests Gucci Mane & Jeezy End Their…
 11 hours ago
07.29.20
He’s Still Running: Kanye West Hiring More Campaign…
 12 hours ago
07.29.20
Finally: Bobby Shmurda To Face Parole Board In…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
9 items
The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Public Post About…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Dr. Dre Takes A Knee With Colin Kaepernick…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
4 items
Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! 4 Of His Most…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Yungstar
Prayers Up: Yungstar Recovering From Motorcycle Accident
 2 days ago
07.27.20
18 items
Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Photos
Close