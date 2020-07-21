CLOSE
#PrayForYe: Kanye West’s Latest String Of Tweets Seem Like A Cry For Help

After a wild news cycle on Monday following his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, Kayne West took to Twitter with a sporadic tweet and delete series of statuses that started with posting a YouTube link to Michael Jackson’s ‘Black or White’ music video followed by screenshots of Google search results on Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence.

From there, the tweets ranged from Shia ghosting him on a GAP photoshoot, a Drake exodus, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bringing a doctor to lock him up while comparing his life to the movie “Get Out” as well as North never doing a Playboy shoot, and more.

While a mental illness breakdown is never funny, Twitter lost its composure as he referred to his mother in laws’s beau Corey Gamble as CalmYe.

What tipped Kanye’s outburst? Based on the order of his now deleted tweets, one could assume he feels anger over the mistreatment or insult after he claims his wife Kim along with Kris Jenner tried to bring a doctor to their Wyoming ranch to lock him up.

Check out the series of now deleted tweets from Kanye’s colorful purge of statements on Twitter below.

[caption id="attachment_4487159" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Paul Morigi / Getty[/caption] After a wild news cycle following his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, Kayne West takes to Twitter with a sporadic spiral of tweets ranging from Shia ghosting him on a GAP photoshoot to a Drake exodus to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bringing a doctor to lock him up and the movie Get Out and more. #PrayForKanye: Everything You Missed From Kanye West's CalmYe Tweet and Delete Twitter Rant https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285395145098096640?s=20 RELATED:Kanye West Hits The Campaign Trail, But Was This A Rally or A Cry For Help? [VIDEO]

#PrayForYe: Kanye West’s Latest String Of Tweets Seem Like A Cry For Help  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

