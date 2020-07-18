CLOSE
MC Lyte, Yo-Yo & Remy Ma Featured In New Episode of OWN’s ‘Girlfriends Check-In’ [Video]

Don't try to play them out.

MC Lyte, Yo-Yo & Remy Ma

Source: YouTube / OWN

MC Lyte, Yo-Yo and Remy Ma are legendary MCs, and aren’t too shabby on a reality show set either. The three Hip-Hop ladies are featured in the latest forthcoming episode of OWN‘s series Girlfriends Check-In.

Each show features four celebrity girlfriends supporting each other in sisterhood via a virtual chat room check in. The convo is supposed to be light and bubbly, with plenty of tea—and its second season just kicked off last week

This Saturday’s episode (July 18), will have the aforementioned women, as well as Lyte’s best friend Dr. Lynn Richardson connecting and building. In the exclusive clip below, the women are “building” a perfect man for Yo-Yo, and Remy Ma goes into detail about how Yo-Yo must take no shorts, as in making sure she has a well-endowed man.

“He needs to be well-endowed and know how to use his mouth correctly,” said Remy Ma. “If the sexual part of the relationship is bad, [then] everything else is bad. If everything else is bad and that is good, it can still fix other things. Cause you’ll be real mad about something else  but that part is so good you’ll be, ‘Ya know what, I don’t even care that you pissed on the toilet and left your clothes on the bathroom floor anymore.”

Well, where is the lie?

Yo-Yo also detailed is looking for someone middle-aged, in shape, is into God, and wants to go to fishing and sporting events. Shouldn’t be too tough to find, right?

Girlfriends Check-In airs Saturday at 10/9C. Peep the trailer below.

MC Lyte, Yo-Yo & Remy Ma Featured In New Episode of OWN’s ‘Girlfriends Check-In’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

