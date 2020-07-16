Dreamville President Announces J. Cole Is Not Dropping A New Album

It looks like J. Cole is not dropping an album anytime soon.

On Wednesday (Jul 15), Dreamville president and co-founder Ibrahim Hamad took to Twitter to shoot down rumors that J. Cole was releasing a new project after Dreamville artist Olu claimed that the project was coming soon.

“Just to clarify, There is no Cole album coming out soon and There is no Cole interview coming up,” Ibrahim wrote. “Y’all be taking these IG live jokes people make too far lol. Usually I would of let y’all rock with the rumors but people really been hitting my phone too much about this.”

Just to clarify, There is no Cole album coming out soon and There is no Cole interview coming up. Y’all be taking these IG live jokes people make too far lol. Usually I would of let y’all rock with the rumors but people really been hitting my phone too much about this 😂😂. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 15, 2020

As previously reported, the disappointing announcement comes after the EarthGang member spilled the alleged tea during an Instagram live, claiming that Cole had an album slated to drop at the end of July, blaming the supposed delay on the pandemic.

“Cole album is coming,” he said. “It’s in [U.S.] Customs [and Border Protection] right now. Cole album gotta get through [U.S.] Customs [and Border Protection] ’cause you know, corona.”

While J. Cole may not be releasing a new album soon, the “ATM” rapper is gearing up for a release of a different kind, with the upcoming release of his collaboration project with Puma. After signing the multi-year deal back in February, Kyle Kuzma and other PUMA athletes debuted J. Cole’s PUMA RS Dreamer this week in a multicolored colorway.

Although PUMA has yet to announce the low cut basketball shoe, both Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III were spotted wearing the RS Dreamer during practice at the NBA’s Orlando bubble facility.

Speaking on the partnership back in February, Adam Petrick, PUMA’s global director of brand and marketing, called the partnership a step “forward”, before adding that Cole’s contribution to the Hip-Hop culture is exactly what the brand stands for.

“Our partnership with Cole is deep-rooted. Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns, and cultural guidance. He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”

While there has been no official release date on the collaboration as of yet, the overall response to the aesthetics of the shoe was overall positive.

Check out a few pictures of the kicks below.

Dreamville President Announces J. Cole Is Not Dropping A New Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: