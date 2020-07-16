CLOSE
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants Him At Revolt

2007 Park City - Weapons Premiere Party Hosted by Damon Dash

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

24 hours after losing his ViacomCBS gig over anti-semitic remarks he made on his Cannon’s Class podcast, Nick Cannon has apologized.

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday (July 15), the 39-year-old Cannon wrote that he was “ashamed” over his remarks.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon said.

He added, “They reinforce the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.”

Cannon has removed the video of his interview with Griffin, otherwise known as Professor Griff formerly of Public Enemy from his YouTube channel.

The Masked Singer host was let go from ViacomCBS on Tuesday (July 14) after comments he made on the June 23 episode of Cannon’s Class went viral. Cannon stated that Black people were “the true Hebrews” and discussed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with Griff. Griff was expelled from Public Enemy in 1989 after making homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks in media interviews, most notably telling outlets that Jews were responsible for “the wickedness of the Earth.”

“It’s never hate speech. You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people, when we are the same people who they want to be,” Cannon said on the podcast. “That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

One of the people who backed Cannon in the aftermath of his firing from Viacom was Diddy. Diddy took to Twitter on Wednesday to not only express support for Cannon but also wanted him to come to Revolt, Diddy’s network.

“.@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!!” Diddy wrote. “We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

Earlier Wednesday, Cannon expressed his frustration with ViacomCBS after his firing, demanding “full ownership” of Wild ‘N Out, a “billion dollar brand” that he created and asked for “an end to the hate and back door bullying” as well as an apology.

“I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another,” he wrote. “Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man.”

In his lengthy Facebook post, Cannon claimed that ViacomCBS “chose to recently ban all advertisement that supported GEorge Floyd and Breonna Taylor who we are still seeking justice for” and added that he reached out to network chairman Shari Redstone to “have a conversation of reconciliation and actually apologize if I said anything that pained or hurt her or her community.”

Cannon will still remain the host of The Masked Singer, according to Deadline.

