The WNBA is facing a possible player strike as the deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement approaches. Tensions have been rising after public criticism from players like Napheesa Collier and growing frustration over compensation and league leadership. The WNBPA is pushing for player salaries tied to league revenue, while the league wants to maintain a capped model with profit-based bonuses. With rival leagues like Unrivaled, Athletes Unlimited, and upcoming Saudi-backed ventures offering better pay and equity, many WNBA players may start looking elsewhere. Veterans want to cash in now, while the league pushes for long-term stability. If a strike happens, it could disrupt the league’s growing momentum and push top talent into competing platforms.