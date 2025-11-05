Chamique Holdsclaw joins The Fumble for a powerful conversation covering her basketball legacy, the NBA vs WNBA debate, and her groundbreaking mental health advocacy. The former No. 1 overall pick and Tennessee icon opens up about her time with Pat Summitt, the Lady Vols’ historic championship run, and what it’ll take for the program to return to dominance. She weighs in on Lonzo Ball and Michael Porter Jr.’s controversial WNBA comments, discusses the evolution of women’s basketball, NIL, and rising leagues like Unrivaled and Project B. Holdsclaw also speaks candidly about living with bipolar disorder, healing from isolation, and the importance of showing up for yourself and others—on and off the court.

WNBA Legend Chamique Holdsclaw on NBA vs WNBA, Tennessee Glory, and Mental Health Journey was originally published on cassiuslife.com