This week’s Fumble of the Week highlights two very different but equally troubling stories in sports. First, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon—considered one of the top prospects in the draft—has scouts questioning his character after bizarre and concerning combine interviews that could hurt his draft stock despite elite talent . The conversation then shifts to a heartbreaking story involving former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche, who was recently arrested in Georgia after allegedly attempting to steal groceries. Once a highly paid NFL player who earned millions, his situation raises difficult questions about life after football, mental health, financial stability, and how quickly athletes can fall from the spotlight. From combine interviews and draft evaluation to the deeper conversation about athlete support systems, this episode explores how talent alone isn’t always enough.