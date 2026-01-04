Title: NFL Star Suing Ex Over “Too Big to Handle” Podcast Comments

Former NFL lineman Matt Kalil is suing his ex-wife Haley Kalil for defamation and emotional distress after she discussed the size of his genitals on her “Too Big to Handle” podcast. Kalil claims Haley implied his penis size was the reason their marriage ended, even stating it caused her physical pain. The viral comments have brought Kalil unwanted attention, jokes, and invasive commentary online—and he’s now seeking $75,000 in damages. While Haley claims she was being complimentary, Kalil alleges she crossed the line and is now profiting from humiliating stories that have fueled her podcast’s popularity .