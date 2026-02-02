Legendary lyricist Papoose joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging conversation on hip-hop culture, New York loyalty, boxing, and love. As Head of Hip-Hop at Win Records, Pap breaks down how artists can “save hip-hop” by staying authentic instead of chasing trends. He also addresses the narrative around young New York rappers and why the city still leads culture globally. Papoose opens up about his relationship with undisputed boxing champion Claressa Shields, what it’s like supporting her during training camp, and the discipline required behind the scenes. He shares his thoughts on Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and the future of the sport, while also discussing Caribbean heritage, Knicks fandom, and the possibility of stepping back into battle rap if the right offer comes along. Plus, Pap reacts to Surf’s return home and what the battle rap world can expect next .