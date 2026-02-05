Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts joins The Fumble for a candid conversation about her incredible career and personal life. From working alongside NFL star Travis Kelce on Grotesquerie to the “un-snatched” reality of her most intense roles, Niecy shares what really happens behind the scenes in Hollywood. She also dives deep into her viral Emmy acceptance speech, explaining why she chose to thank herself and what it’s like to walk past your competitors after a big win. Plus, get the scoop on her new project, Big Age, starring alongside Cedric the Entertainer and Jenifer Lewis.