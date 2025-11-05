Listen Live

NBA Vet Maurice Taylor Reveals the Truth About Michigan’s Scandal & Legacy

Former NBA player Maurice Taylor joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging interview that covers his basketball journey from Detroit to the University of Michigan, his NBA career, and the fallout from Michigan’s infamous booster scandal. Taylor reflects on the cultural impact of the Fab Five and his own generation at Michigan, arguing that their contributions helped transform the university’s identity and visibility. He speaks candidly about feeling unprotected during the scandal and calls out the university’s ongoing failure to reinstate player stats and banners. Taylor also weighs in on Victor Wembanyama vs. Yao Ming, the state of youth basketball, Ja Morant’s current struggles, and the blurred lines between gambling and pro sports in today’s social media era.

NBA Vet Maurice Taylor Reveals the Truth About Michigan’s Scandal & Legacy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

‘Power Book IV: Force’: Kris D. Lofton & Adrienne Walker Talk Their Characters’ Power, Partnership & Perennial Plotting [Exclusive]

14hr

12 Items

The Moonwalker, The Myth, The Legend Dazzles In Electric Teaser Trailer For Long-Awaited Biopic ‘Michael’

1d

#BOSSIPSounds: ‘Preach, Pray & Love’ Lyricist Karrueche Drops ‘You Are Burnt & I’m Too Turnt’ Music Video [Exclusive]

1d

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect & When To Watch

1d

Ice Spice Drops ‘Pretty Privilege’, Fans Claim She’s Sneak Dissing Cardi B

1d

Trending

Trending

Get To Know Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Who Will Play Him In Latest Biopic

1d

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close