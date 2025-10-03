NBA Tip-Off Winners & Losers: Jordan’s $40m Deal, OKC’s Big Win, KD’s Debut

The 2025-26 NBA season kicked off with major headlines and big performances. Michael Jordan’s new $40 million NBC contributor role sparked debate after his opening segment focused on a personal free throw story instead of current basketball commentary. The Oklahoma City Thunder secured a huge double-overtime win over Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, who looked strong but clearly lacked a true point guard. Skinny Luka Doncic dropped 43 points and dominated Deandre Ayton, while the Golden State Warriors looked deep and dangerous with veterans like Al Horford and sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Maria Taylor’s return to NBA coverage on NBC was a highlight, but questions remain about Carmelo Anthony’s outfit and the production value of NBC’s new presentation. Zion Williamson’s season hangs in the balance with $90 million on the line, and Kawhi Leonard’s off-court controversy could impact the Clippers. Let us know who you think were the biggest winners and losers from opening night.