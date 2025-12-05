Listen Live

Marc Lamont Hill Talks Sports Gambling Scandal, CP3 Cut & Conspiracy Theories

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill joins the show to break down the NBA’s growing gambling scandal, the Clippers cutting Chris Paul in the final season of his career, and why some conspiracy theories around the league aren’t as far‑fetched as fans think. Hill discusses how prop bets and injury reporting have changed the way fans watch the game, the Clippers’ alleged wrongdoing involving Kawhi Leonard, and why draft‑pick penalties may be the only meaningful consequence. He also weighs in on superstar fragility in the modern NBA, the rise of wealthy second‑generation players, and the cultural shift from gritty streetball roots to an upper‑middle‑class sport. The conversation also touches on football storylines, Russell Wilson criticism, and the ethics of journalist involvement in celebrity family disputes.

