Listen Live

Five-time NBA All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick John Wall joins The Fumble for an in-depth conversation on the state of basketball—from the NBA to college hoops. Wall weighs in on Ja Morant’s off-court struggles, Zion Williamson’s health concerns, and why Anthony Edwards is the best American candidate to become the face of the league . He breaks down NIL’s impact on college basketball, the transfer portal chaos, and why players who go pro shouldn’t be allowed to return to college. Wall also defends Chris Paul’s legacy, calls out how CP3’s career ended, and shares his thoughts on Kentucky’s struggles and Calipari’s coaching tree. Plus, Wall opens up about his broadcasting transition, fatherhood, discipline, his mother’s sacrifices, Wizards memories, and what it really means to be a professional on and off the court.

More from 97.9 The Box
Hennessy

Kick Back with Keisha at the Rodeo | Mar 6

1hr

Rodeo Houston
10 Items

RodeoHouston 2026: 10 Things To Know Before You Go

13hr

Trending

Trending

Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms 'Spider-Man' Spouses

14hr

7 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrity Fashion We Loved From The 2026 SAG Awards

16hr

So Sad: Maryland Lawmakers Investigate Burial Site Of More Than 200 Black Boys At State-Run Home 'Similar To A Plantation'

17hr

Holding political campaign buttons

Strong Early Voting Turnout In Houston

18hr

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close