Listen Live

Is This the Most Stacked Freshman Class EVER?

College basketball fans are buzzing over what could be the most stacked freshman class in recent history. From star names like Cam Boozer at Duke, AJ Dybantsa at BYU, and Darryn Peterson at Kansas to rising talents like Caleb Wilson at UNC and Isaiah Johnson at Colorado, this year’s newcomers are already making a major impact. With NIL keeping upperclassmen in school longer, many expected a diluted class—but the opposite has happened. These freshmen bring NBA-ready athleticism, skill, and confidence. On the women’s side, LSU’s Mikaylah Williams and Malaysia Fulwiley are drawing attention too. Could this class redefine college hoops?

Is This the Most Stacked Freshman Class EVER? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

Summer Walker Blesses The Streets With Her New Album, ‘Finally Over It’

21hr

20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 121

21hr

Tyler, The Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Is Postponed As Storms Rain Down On Los Angeles

21hr

She’s Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger’s Return–‘It’s Time To Talk About My Addiction’

23hr

2 Items

FOREIGNER Puts Another Out Front

23hr

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

24hr

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close