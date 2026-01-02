Listen Live

Did Cardi B Go Too Far Defending Stefon Diggs Amid the Abuse Case?.mp4

Cardi B is under fire after publicly defending NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is facing felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges. In a fiery Twitter Spaces rant, Cardi shared screenshots of texts from the alleged victim—Diggs’ former chef—and insisted the accusations were lies. Critics argue Cardi crossed the line by inserting herself into the legal situation and potentially pressuring the alleged victim, raising concerns about witness intimidation . Many fans are now comparing Cardi’s actions to Nicki Minaj’s past controversies, warning that publicly defending a man facing serious allegations—especially when you’re not legally involved—can backfire. With Stefon Diggs’ history of off-field drama and a growing number of children and lawsuits, some are asking: Why does Cardi keep choosing men with messy reputations?

