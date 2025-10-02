Listen Live

Chiefs vs. Lions Highlights Turn Chaotic After Postgame Fight Breaks Out

Tensions boiled over after the Chiefs beat the Lions 32–17 in a heated Sunday Night Football matchup. What began as a snubbed handshake between Patrick Mahomes and Brian Branch escalated into a full-on scuffle when JuJu Smith-Schuster reportedly made a comment that set Branch off. Punches were thrown, Isaiah Pacheco got involved, and chaos followed. Now, fans are calling for Branch to be suspended—and questioning if this marks a new “bad boy” era for Detroit. Was it just emotions running high or something deeper?

