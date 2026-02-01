Listen Live

Was Super Bowl 60 the worst in recent memory? Fans and analysts are calling it one of the most underwhelming championship games ever—with no real superstars on the field, a sluggish offense, and questionable storylines. Seattle kicker Jason Myers was the unlikely MVP, while Sam Darnold, Jackson Smith-Njigba, and Drake Maye fell flat. Off the field, chaos reigned: Jake Paul was slammed for disrespecting Puerto Rico during the halftime show, while his brother Logan Paul emerged as a surprise winner for clapping back in defense of Bad Bunny. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs’ breakup with Cardi B became a meme, Kid Rock’s alternate halftime set flopped, and Drake Maye’s Pro Bowl-worthy hype might have officially crashed . Who were the biggest winners and losers of the night? And did Bad Bunny’s performance outshine the game itself?

