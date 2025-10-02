Listen Live

Angel Reese’s Victoria’s Secret Debut Sparks Debate on Sexuality and Representation

Angel Reese just made history as the first athlete to walk the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—but the moment has sparked both praise and controversy. While many applaud her modeling debut, others are questioning the message it sends about the line between empowerment and over-sexualization, especially for female athletes. The segment dives into the evolving standards of beauty, visibility, and brand-building in women’s sports—and what it means when one of the WNBA’s brightest stars makes this kind of crossover.

