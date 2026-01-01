Report: Dallas Rapper ZeeTheWizard Allegedly Shot & Killed

Dallas rising artist, ZeeTheWizard was allegedly killed late last night, according to multiple sources.

A video surface showing fellow Texas rapper BigxThaPlug exiting a venue in a frantic state, seemingly reacting to the incident allegedly involving Zee The Wizard. In the clip, BigXThaPlug can be heard saying, F*ck they shot Zee in the head, what the f*ck.”

According to reports from RapHouseTV, ZeeTheWizard was making an appearance at a New Year’s grand opening event at Pink House Night Club in Dallas. Where they stated that gunfire erupted in the club’s parking lot around 3:50 a.m. Zee was allegedly shot in the head, while three additional victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Close affiliate, Himothy Chung, posted a statement on his Instagram Story asking on behalf of Zee’s family for privacy during this time:

“Out of respect for ZeeTheWizard and his family, we ask that you please respect our privacy during this difficult time. In order to give him the care he needs, we are limiting hospital visitors. Please do not come to the hospital. Hospital security and police are enforcing these restrictions. We are deeply grateful for the prayers and support. We will update everyone when we see fit.”

At this time, there has been no official confirmation from law enforcement or representatives regarding ZeeTheWizard’s death. The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected as details continue to emerge.

ZeeTheWizard was a rising artist from Dallas known for tracks such as “Boss N*gga,” “4 For 4,” and “Anitcap Music.” He collaborated with several Texas artists, including Zillionaire Doe, Yung Donn, and Timothy Chung. In 2024, Zee and Yung Donn released a joint project titled WIZ THE DONN.

During one of his recent interviews, Zee reflected on his upbringing and the challenges that shaped him, saying,

“At a young age, it was kinda hard. I never had my daddy around. At a young age, it was me, momma, & my two sisters. I had to become the man of the house.”

As fans, peers, and the Dallas Hip-Hop community await official confirmation, many are remembering ZeeTheWizard for his impact he was beginning to make in Texas rap.

Report: Dallas Rapper ZeeTheWizard Allegedly Shot & Killed was originally published on hiphopwired.com