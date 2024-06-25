Yungeen Ace Drops New Video For “Do It” Following The Murder of Julio Foolio

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

It didn’t take long for Julio Foolio’s death to take an interesting turn.

Rapper Julio Foolio became another victim of senseless gun violence over the weekend when he was shot and killed on his 26th birthday.

Another rapper, Yungeen Ace, threw more fire onto the situation, releasing a new video for an old “diss track” named “Do It, which some believe is aimed at the dead rapper.

In the video, a hooded person can be seen being shot and being relieved of his jewelry.

Per The Vibe, on the song Ace raps:

“Seven days a week, we run this bi**h, we spinnin’/ Any day this week, I bet a ni**a come up missin’/ Ni**a better stay on point (What), he better not be out here slippin’/ Ayy, let’s call his bi**h, these bi**hes up in here/ Ayy, ni**a be tryin’ and sh*t, ni**a be dyin’ and sh*t, uh, uh/ Tell him go free that h* ‘fore Tillie go blam the bi**h, uh, uh.”

In a deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, right after word hit the internet of Julio Foolio’s death, Yungeen Ace wrote, “That boy going back the same day he came in *crying laughing emoji*.”

Yungeen Ace & Julio Foolio’s Beef Timeline

According to The Vibe, the two rappers’ issues stem from a larger beef involving Ace’s crew ATK and Foolio’s crew KTA. Things escalated when Ace appeared on SpinaBenz’s record “Who I Smoke.”

In the song, Ace mentions several of Foolio’s dead associates.

Foolio quickly responded with “When I See You,” in the song, he featured audio from the news coverage of Ace’s brother’s death.

Just ridiculous. Of course, the internet is still talking about this sad situation.

